The Week 9 NFL schedule kicks off with Jaguars vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20 for new users over their first seven days. The offer varies by state. Jacksonville is a 10-point road favorite in the Ravens vs. Jaguars odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, while the over/under is 40. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

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Ravens vs. Jaguars betting preview

Baltimore is down to its third-string quarterback on Thursday night, as Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley are both sidelined. Third-string rookie Joe Fagnano was forced into action in a loss to Buffalo last week, and he will be the starter this week. The Ravens are on a three-game losing streak and are 4-4 overall this season.

Jacksonville holds a three-game lead atop the AFC South, which is the largest lead in any division in the NFL. The Jaguars are coming off a 42-7 win over the Colts, and now they will play in their first Thursday Night Football game since 2023. They are 14-4 in 18 games against AFC opponents under second-year head coach Liam Coen.

The Ravens have not been shut out since 2002, with their 395-game streak trailing only San Francisco's run of 420 games from 1977-04. Jacksonville is a 10-point road favorite in the Jaguars vs. Ravens odds, while the over/under is 40. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 and get $350 in FanCash here:

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