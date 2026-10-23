The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The World Series begins Friday, with the Rays visiting the Brewers in Game 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a -179 favorite, and the total is 6.5 runs at Fanatics Sportsbook. You can also bet on the NBA with 12 games on tap. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Rays vs. Brewers World Series Game 1 betting preview

Tampa Bay visits American Family Field to face Milwaukee in Game 1 of the World Series at 8 p.m. ET, and the Brewers are -179 money line favorites (risk $179 to win $100), while the Rays are +162 underdogs (risk $100 to win $162). The run line has Milwaukee at -1.5 (+130) and Tampa Bay at +1.5 (-152), with the total at 6.5. The Rays are in the World Series for the third time in franchise history after beating Cleveland four games to two in the ALCS, closing it out with a 7-3 win in Game 6 behind a seventh-inning home run from Junior Caminero. Freddy Peralta won two starts and was named ALCS MVP. The Brewers swept the Dodgers in the NLCS and send flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski to the mound against Rays right-hander Nick Martinez. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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