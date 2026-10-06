The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The offer varies by state. Southern Miss visits Troy on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, with the Trojans favored by 10.5 points and the total at 51.5. In MLB, the Braves are -111 favorites at home against the Dodgers in NLDS Game 3 at 6 p.m. ET, while the Padres are -136 favorites at home against the Brewers in NLDS Game 3 at 9:30 p.m. ET. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Southern Miss vs. Troy betting preview

Southern Miss visits Veterans Memorial Stadium to face Troy at 8 p.m. ET, and the Trojans are 10.5-point favorites with the total at 51.5. Troy is a -400 money line favorite (risk $400 to win $100), while Southern Miss is a +333 underdog (risk $100 to win $333). Southern Miss is 1-3 after a 24-21 loss at Tulane, a game the Golden Eagles led 21-14 in the third quarter behind 3 touchdown passes from quarterback Landry Lyddy, who has thrown for 508 yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception on the season, while senior Ethan Hampton is hurt. Troy is 2-2 after a 21-10 loss to Utah State, a game quarterback Goose Crowder will want to forget after going 25 of 49 for 226 yards with 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions; he has 822 yards, 7 touchdowns and 4 interceptions this season. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys betting preview

Tampa Bay visits AT&T Stadium to face Dallas on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Cowboys are 9.5-point favorites with the total at 47.5. Dallas is a -521 money line favorite (risk $521 to win $100), while Tampa Bay is a +420 underdog (risk $100 to win $420). Tampa Bay is 0-4 after a 17-14 loss to Green Bay, in which rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, filling in for the injured Baker Mayfield, threw two interceptions that led to 10 points in his first career start. Daniels is expected to start again on a short week. Dallas is 2-2 after a 34-30 comeback win at Houston, with quarterback Dak Prescott throwing for 335 yards and the game-winning 12-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb with 40 seconds left; Prescott had 730 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 1 interception through his first three games. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.