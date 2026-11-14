The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. In college football on Saturday, Alabama will visit Vanderbilt at 12:45 p.m. ET, with the Crimson Tide favored by 15.5 points and the total at 50.5. Tennessee will visit Texas A&M at 3 p.m. ET, with the Volunteers favored by 2.5 points and the total at 43. Texas will visit LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Tigers favored by 4 points and the total at 45.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt betting preview

Alabama visits FirstBank Stadium to face Vanderbilt at 12:45 p.m. ET, and the Crimson Tide are 15.5-point favorites with the total at 50.5. Alabama is a -719 money line favorite (risk $719 to win $100), while Vanderbilt is a +600 underdog (risk $100 to win $600). The Crimson Tide are 7-2 after a 31-13 win at LSU on Nov. 7, and quarterback Keelon Russell is listed with an ankle injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M betting preview

Tennessee visits Kyle Field to face Texas A&M at 3 p.m. ET, and the Volunteers are 2.5-point favorites with the total at 43. Tennessee is a -135 money line favorite (risk $135 to win $100), while Texas A&M is a +116 underdog (risk $100 to win $116). The Volunteers beat Kentucky 34-6 on Nov. 7, after a 27-24 loss at South Carolina on Oct. 24 and a 26-10 win over Alabama on Oct. 17. The Aggies lost 31-20 at Alabama on Oct. 24. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Texas vs. LSU betting preview

Texas visits Tiger Stadium to face LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Tigers are 4-point favorites with the total at 45.5. LSU is a -173 money line favorite (risk $173 to win $100), while Texas is a +150 underdog (risk $100 to win $150). The Longhorns are 7-2 after a 34-20 win at Missouri on Nov. 7. The Tigers lost 31-13 to Alabama at home on Nov. 7. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.