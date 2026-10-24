The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. Indiana visits Michigan at noon ET, with the Hoosiers favored by 7.5 points and the total at 42.5. Texas A&M visits Alabama at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the Crimson Tide favored by 13 and the total at 50.5. Ole Miss visits Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Longhorns favored by 3.5 and the total at 53.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Indiana vs. Michigan betting preview

Indiana visits Michigan Stadium to face Michigan at noon ET, and the Hoosiers are 7.5-point favorites with the total at 42.5. Indiana is a -290 money line favorite (risk $290 to win $100), while Michigan is a +250 underdog (risk $100 to win $250). Indiana is 6-1 after a 19-15 loss to Ohio State, a game in which quarterback Josh Hoover went 20 of 40 for 296 yards and a touchdown and lost a fumble for his first turnover of the season. Michigan is 4-2 after a 21-18 win over Penn State in which freshman Tommy Carr replaced Bryce Underwood at halftime and went 5 of 7 for 47 yards while adding a rushing touchdown. Carr is expected to start against Indiana. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Texas A&M vs. Alabama betting preview

Texas A&M visits Bryant-Denny Stadium to face Alabama at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Crimson Tide are 13 point favorites with the total at 50.5. Alabama is a -575 money line favorite (risk $575 to win $100), while Texas A&M is a +450 underdog (risk $100 to win $450). Texas A&M is 4-3 and 1-3 in the SEC after a 41-0 win over The Citadel, a game in which quarterback Marcel Reed threw for 130 yards and a touchdown before getting the rest of the afternoon off. Alabama is 5-2 and 3-2 in the SEC after losing at Tennessee for its second straight defeat, with quarterback Keelon Russell throwing for 147 yards and struggling against pressure. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Ole Miss vs. Texas betting preview

Ole Miss visits Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to face Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Longhorns are 3.5 point favorites with the total at 53.5. Texas is a -160 money line favorite (risk $160 to win $100), while Ole Miss is a +139 underdog (risk $100 to win $139). Ole Miss is 5-1 and 3-1 in the SEC after a 31-3 win over Missouri, and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has thrown for 1,676 yards with 14 touchdowns and 4 interceptions this season. Texas is 4-2 and 1-2 in the SEC after a 27-24 home loss to Florida, its second straight defeat, with quarterback Arch Manning going 14 of 20 for 173 yards and a touchdown before fumbling to end the game. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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