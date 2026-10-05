The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The offer varies by state. Atlanta visits New Orleans tonight for Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with the Saints favored by 1.5 points at home, and the over/under at 48. Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. is inactive with a hamstring injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Falcons vs. Saints betting preview

Atlanta visits Caesars Superdome to face New Orleans on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Saints are 1.5-point favorites with the total at 47.5. New Orleans is a -120 money line favorite (risk $120 to win $100), while Atlanta is a +100 underdog (risk $100 to win $100). Both teams are 1-2. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. made his 2026 debut last week, his first start since tearing his ACL in November 2025, and threw for 256 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 35-14 win over Green Bay. Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was sharp in a 35-27 loss to the Raiders, completing 29 of 42 passes for 255 yards with 4 touchdowns, tying an NFL record for touchdown passes to tight ends in a single game, despite the loss. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

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