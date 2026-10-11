The Week 5 NFL schedule continues with a loaded slate on Sunday, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The offer varies by state. Sunday's slate finishesw with Ravens vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Falcons vs. Ravens betting preview

The Ravens and Falcons will wrap up the day on Sunday Night Football. Baltimore will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is inactive with an ankle injury. Atlanta is favored by 3.5 points and the over-under is 43.5. Tyler Huntley will start for the Ravens. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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