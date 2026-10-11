The Week 5 NFL schedule continues with a loaded slate on Sunday, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The offer varies by state. Sunday's slate includes Cardinals vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET) and Seahawks vs. 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET). Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Cardinals vs. Lions betting preview

Detroit will try to pick up its first road win of the season when it travels to Arizona for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, as the Lions are coming off a 32-26 loss at Carolina on Sunday Night Football. Arizona opened the season with a road win over the Chargers, but it has since lost consecutive games to the Seahawks, 49ers and Giants. Detroit is a 5.5-point road favorite in the Week 5 NFL odds, with the over/under at 54.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Seahawks vs. 49ers betting preview

Seattle hosts San Francisco in one of the biggest games of the week, as this game could have serious implications in the NFC West and NFC playoff picture. The 49ers are atop the division at 4-0 following their 24-14 win over the Broncos, while the Seahawks are 3-1 after beating the Chargers in Week 4. Seattle is a 3-point home favorite for this 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, with the over/under at 46.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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