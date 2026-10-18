The Green Bay Packers will face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20 for new users over their first seven days. The offer varies by state. Green Bay is a 1.5-point home favorite in the Packers vs. Cowboys odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, while the over/under is 52.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

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Packers vs. Cowboys betting preview

Green Bay will try to win for the fourth time in five games on Sunday night after beating Tampa Bay and Chicago in its last two outings. The Packers cruised to a 31-7 win over the Bears last week, as quarterback Jordan Love completed 25 of 31 passes for 367 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. They are facing a Dallas team that is looking to bounce back from a 24-16 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football in Week 5.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the loss, as his team fell to 2-3 overall this season. They are 1-1 on the road this season, opening the campaign with a loss to the Giants before beating the Texans in Week 4. Green Bay is a 1.5-point home favorite in the Packers vs. Cowboys odds, while the over/under is 52.5. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 and get $350 in FanCash here:

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