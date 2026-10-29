The Week 8 NFL schedule kicks off with Packers vs. Panthers on Thursday Night Football, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20 for new users over their first seven days. The offer varies by state. Green Bay is a 3.5-point home favorite in the Packers vs. Panthers odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, while the over/under is 48. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

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Packers vs. Panthers betting preview

Carolina is looking to bounce back from its worst showing of the season, as it fell to Tampa Bay in a 43-13 blowout on Sunday. The Panthers had won three of their previous four games, taking down the Falcons, Lions and Eagles. They are still sitting atop the NFC South, leading the Falcons by a half game.

Green Bay is also coming off a loss, as its three-game winning streak was snapped in a 20-17 loss at Detroit. The Packers are 4-3, but they are in last place in the NFC North. Green Bay is a 3.5-point home favorite in the Packers vs. Panthers odds, while the over/under is 48. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 and get $350 in FanCash here:

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