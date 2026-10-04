The Week 4 NFL schedule continues with Panthers vs. Lions on Sunday Night Football, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which awards up to $350 in FanCash. In select states, new users can claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first 10 days. Detroit is a 3.5-point road favorite in the Week 4 NFL odds at Fanatics, while the over/under is 50.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get up to $350 in FanCash:

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Panthers vs. Lions betting preview

Two high-scoring teams will go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football, as both squads ranked inside the top three in the NFL in combined points per game entering Week 4. Detroit became the second team in league history with a negative points differential through three games despite scoring 30-plus points in each game. The Lions have lost three straight primetime road games, but they have a chance to start 3-1 for the fourth consecutive season.

Carolina is coming off a 21-18 loss at Cleveland in Week 3, as the Panthers went 0-for-3 on fourth down. They are in a three-way tie atop the NFC South entering Week 4, and this will be their first Sunday Night Football game since 2016. Detroit is a 3.5-point road favorite in the Panthers vs. Lions odds, while the over/under is 50.5. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 and get up to $350 in FanCash here:

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