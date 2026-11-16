The Week 10 NFL schedule concludes with Ravens vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20. The offer varies by state. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Ravens vs. Chargers betting preview

Los Angeles (0-8) is already guaranteed to go under its preseason win total (9.5), while Baltimore (4-5) would go under its win total (11.5) with a loss in this game, so it has been a disappointing campaign for both teams. The Chargers are the first team since the 2011 Colts to begin the year 0-8 after making the playoffs the previous season. They are tied for the longest losing streak in team history at 11 games dating back to last year.

Baltimore is without quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley due to injuries, but it acquired veteran Jacoby Brissett from the Cardinals last week. Brissett is set to start for the sixth team in his career after going 3-5 with 214.9 passing yards per game with the Cardinals this season. He notched a 26-14 win over the Chargers in Week 1, giving him a chance to join Jack Kemp (1962) as the only starting quarterbacks to beat the same opponent with two different teams in the same season.

The Ravens have won five straight games against the Chargers, with their last loss coming in 2014. Baltimore is a 4.5-point home favorite in the Ravens vs. Chargers odds at Fanatics, while the over/under is 38.5. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 and get $350 in FanCash here:

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