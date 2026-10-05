The Week 4 NFL schedule concludes with Saints vs. Falcons on Monday Night Football, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks up to $350 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. The offer varies by state. New Orleans is a 2.5-point home favorite in the Week 4 NFL odds at Fanatics, while the over/under is 47.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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Saints vs. Falcons betting preview

Atlanta has a chance to win back-to-back games in New Orleans for the first time since 2001-02. The Falcons can also match their longest winning streak against the Saints since 2000. They are 9-1 on Monday night since 2015, which is the second-best record in the NFL.

The Saints have won six of the last seven primetime games between these teams in New Orleans, but they have lost six straight home primetime games. They are coming off a 35-27 loss to the Raiders in Week 3, giving up 19 unanswered points to end the game. New Orleans is a 2.5-point home favorite in the Falcons vs. Saints odds, while the over/under is 47.5. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 and get up to $1,000 in FanCash here:

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