The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The offer varies by state. The Bills will visit the Vikings on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with Buffalo favored by 3 points on the road. The Bills are the -175 money line favorites (risk $175 to win $100). Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is inactive. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Bills vs. Vikings Monday Night Football betting preview

Buffalo visits U.S. Bank Stadium to face Minnesota on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Bills are 3-point favorites with the total at 43.5. Buffalo is a -175 money line favorite (risk $175 to win $100), while Minnesota is a +154 underdog (risk $100 to win $154). Both teams are 6-1. The Bills beat Baltimore 36-10 on Nov. 1, and wide receiver Josh Palmer is out with a hamstring injury. The Vikings are without quarterback Kyler Murray, who is out with a hamstring injury, and Carson Wentz is expected to start. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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