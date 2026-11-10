The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. In the NBA on Tuesday, the Bucks will visit the Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET, with New York favored by 15.5 points and the total at 220.5. The Celtics will visit the 76ers at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, with Boston favored by 1.5 points and the total at 216.5. This will be Jaylen Brown's first time facing his old team. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Bucks vs. Knicks betting preview

Milwaukee visits Madison Square Garden to face New York at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Knicks are 15.5-point favorites with the total at 220.5. New York is a -1042 money line favorite (risk $1,042 to win $100), while Milwaukee is a +810 underdog (risk $100 to win $810). The Bucks are 1-9 after a 117-97 loss at Boston on Sunday, and a 121-107 loss to Toronto on Friday, and guard Tyler Herro is questionable with a knee injury. The Knicks are 5-4. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Celtics vs. 76ers betting preview

Boston visits Xfinity Mobile Arena to face Philadelphia at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and the Celtics are 1.5-point favorites with the total at 216.5. Boston is a -110 money line favorite (risk $110 to win $100), while Philadelphia is a +100 underdog (risk $100 to win $100). The Celtics are 8-2 and have won three straight, including a 117-97 win at Milwaukee on Sunday, and Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.1 points and 7.8 assists. The 76ers are 9-2 and first in the East, with former Celtic Jaylen Brown facing his old team. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 26.9 points. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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