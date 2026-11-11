The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. In the NBA on Wednesday, the Cavaliers will visit the Knicks at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, with New York favored by 4.5 points and the total at 222.5. The Spurs will visit the Bulls at 8 p.m. ET, with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio favored by 14.5 points and the total at 238.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Cavaliers vs. Knicks betting preview

Cleveland visits Madison Square Garden to face New York at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, and the Knicks are 4.5-point favorites with the total at 222.5. New York is a -180 money line favorite (risk $180 to win $100), while Cleveland is a +151 underdog (risk $100 to win $151). The Cavaliers are 5-6 and have lost two straight, including a 124-112 loss at Charlotte on Monday, and guard Sam Merrill is out with an elbow injury. The Knicks are 6-4 and have won four straight, including a 117-85 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday. Jalen Brunson is averaging 25.9 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 13.8 rebounds. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Spurs vs. Bulls betting preview

San Antonio visits the United Center to face Chicago at 8 p.m. ET, and the Spurs are 14.5-point favorites with the total at 238.5. San Antonio is a -1099 money line favorite (risk $1,099 to win $100), while Chicago is a +750 underdog (risk $100 to win $750). The Spurs are 9-2 and have won five straight, including a 122-96 win at Phoenix on Monday, and Victor Wembanyama is averaging 30.1 points and 11.9 rebounds. The Bulls are 1-8 and have lost seven straight. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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