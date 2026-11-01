The Week 8 NFL schedule continues on Sunday, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The offer varies by state. Today's action includes high-profile divisional rivalry games like Broncos vs. Chiefs, Dolphins vs. Patriots and Commanders vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football. According to the latest Chiefs vs. Broncos odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, Kansas City is favored by 1.5 points. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Broncos vs. Chiefs betting preview

First place in the AFC West will be on the line when the Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff this afternoon. Denver is 5-2 on the season coming off a 30-16 win over the Cardinals last week and Kansas City dropped to 5-1 with a 20-3 loss against the Seahawks. The Chiefs beat the Broncos 31-10 in Week 1, but Denver has ripped wins in five of six games since. However, Kansas City is still favored by 1 on the road and the over/under is 41 points. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash on Sunday:

Dolphins vs. Patriots betting preview

Two AFC East rivals will also go head-to-head on Sunday afternoon when the Miami Dolphins (1-5) host the New England Patriots (4-3) for another 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Miami recorded its first win of the season against the Jets coming off a bye and New England suffered a 30-24 loss on the road against the Bears on Thursday Night Football. The Patriots are favored by 7 in the Week 10 NFL odds from Fanatics Sportsbook and the over/under is 42 points. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash for Chiefs vs. Chargers:

Commanders vs. Eagles betting preview

Sunday Night Football will pit the Washington Commanders (1-4-1) against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) in an NFC East rivalry game. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at FedEx Field and Philadelphia came out on top 24-22 in a Week 1 matchup against Washington. However, the Eagles have lost five games in a row and have been decimated by injuries, while the Commanders have had a bye week to prepare for the rematch. Washington is favored by 6 points at home and the over/under is 40.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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