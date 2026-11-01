The Week 8 NFL schedule continues on Sunday, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The offer varies by state. Today's action includes high-profile divisional rivalry games like Commanders vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Commanders vs. Eagles betting preview

Sunday Night Football will pit the Washington Commanders (1-4-1) against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) in an NFC East rivalry game. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at FedEx Field and Philadelphia came out on top 24-22 in a Week 1 matchup against Washington. However, the Eagles have lost five games in a row and have been decimated by injuries, while the Commanders have had a bye week to prepare for the rematch. Washington is favored by 6 points at home at Fanatics and the over/under is 40.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.