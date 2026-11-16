The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The offer varies by state. In the NFL on Sunday, the Steelers will visit the Bengals on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, with Cincinnati favored by 3.5 points and the total at 49.5 at Fanatics. Both have largely been unchanged on Sunday leading up to kickoff. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Steelers vs. Bengals: Sunday Night Football betting preview

Pittsburgh visits Paycor Stadium to face Cincinnati on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Bengals are 3.5 point favorites with the total at 49.5. Cincinnati is a -210 money line favorite (risk $210 to win $100), while Pittsburgh is a +176 underdog (risk $100 to win $176). Both teams are 6-2. The Steelers beat Cleveland 27-6 on Nov. 1,. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.