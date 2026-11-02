The Week 8 NFL schedule concludes with Seahawks vs. Bears on Monday Night Football, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20. The offer varies by state. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Seahawks vs. Bears betting preview

Chicago is off to a strong start in the loaded NFC North, sitting in second place in a division that features four teams above the .500 mark. The Bears are 5-2 and have won four of their last five games, including a 30-24 win over New England last Thursday. Quarterback Caleb Williams completed 22 of 33 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns in that win.

Seattle is off to a 4-3 start as it tries to defend its Super Bowl title, snapping a stretch of three losses in four games with a 20-3 win over Kansas City last week. The Seahawks held Patrick Mahomes to just 165 passing yards and an interception, while Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold had 257 passing yards and a touchdown. Seattle is a 3-point home favorite in the Seahawks vs. Bears odds at Fanatics, with the over/under at 46.5. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 and get $350 in FanCash here:

Responsible Gaming

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