The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football, the perfect time to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20 for new users over their first seven days. The offer varies by state. Seattle is a three-point home favorite in the Seahawks vs. Chiefs odds at Fanatics, while the over/under is 43.5, up one from earlier on Sunday. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Seahawks vs. Chiefs betting preview

Kansas City is off to a perfect 5-0 start this season, setting up the first matchup between a team that is 5-0 or better against the defending Super Bowl champion since 2009. The Chiefs lead the NFL in total yards per game (414.0), while the Seahawks are first in yards allowed per game (237.3). This is the sixth game since 2000 between teams entering No. 1 in total offense and total defense in Week 7 or later.

The Chiefs are coming off a 22-6 win over the Chargers last week, while the Seahawks have lost three of their last four games. All three of Seattle's losses came by three points or less, including last week's loss at Denver in overtime. Seattle is a three-point home favorite in the Seahawks vs. Chiefs odds at Fanatics, while the over/under is 43.5. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 and get $350 in FanCash here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.