The Week 9 NFL schedule concludes with Vikings vs. Bills on Monday Night Football, making it the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20. The offer varies by state. Minnesota (6-1) is coming off its first loss of the season, while Buffalo is also 6-1 after beating Baltimore last week. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Vikings vs. Bills betting preview

Minnesota was the final unbeaten team in the NFL this season, but its perfect record came to an end in a 19-15 loss at Detroit last week. The Vikings had a 15-12 lead halfway through the fourth quarter before the Lions rallied with a touchdown drive in the final five minutes. Minnesota still has a one-game lead over Detroit and Chicago atop the NFC North, allowing the second-fewest yards per game in the NFL this season.

Buffalo ranks in the bottom third of the league defensively, but it was able to shut down Baltimore after the Ravens lost their top two quarterbacks to injury last week. The Bills rank second in offensive yards per game, and they are 3-0 on the road this season. Buffalo is a 3-point road favorite in the Vikings vs. Bills odds at Fanatics, with the over/under at 46.5. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 and get $350 in FanCash here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.