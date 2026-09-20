Sunday brings a full NFL slate, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which unlocks up to $350 in FanCash. Miami visits San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. ET, with the 49ers favored by 13 and the total at 45. Indianapolis visits Kansas City at 8:20 p.m. ET in Sunday Night Football, with the Chiefs favored by 6 and the total at 46. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Dolphins vs. 49ers betting preview

Miami visits Levi's Stadium to face San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. ET, and the 49ers are massive 13 point favorites with the total set at 45. San Francisco is a -1000 money line favorite (risk $1000 to win $100), while Miami is a +650 underdog (risk $100 to win $650). Miami is 0-1 and moved on from Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, releasing him before he signed with Atlanta, and now starts Malik Willis after an opening loss to the Raiders. San Francisco is 1-0 after a 27-7 win over the Rams in Week 1 in Australia. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and bet $20, get $350 in FanCash:

Colts vs. Chiefs betting preview

Indianapolis visits GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to face Kansas City at 8:20 p.m. ET in the Sunday night finale, and the Chiefs are 5.5 point favorites with the total set at 46. Kansas City is a -280 money line favorite (risk $280 to win $100), while Indianapolis is a +225 underdog (risk $100 to win $225). Indianapolis is 0-1 after a 41-23 loss to Baltimore, and quarterback Daniel Jones carries a 1-15 record in primetime starts into Sunday night. Kansas City is 1-0 after beating Denver in Patrick Mahomes' season opener. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and bet $20, get $350 in FanCash:

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