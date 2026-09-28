The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code unlocks up to $350 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. Monday Night Football features Eagles vs. Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET, with the Eagles favored by 3.5 and the total at 41.5. The Eagles will be without tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) and wide receiver Hollywood Brown (ankle), while Bears starting quarterback Caleb Williams will be sidelined with a hamstring injury. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Eagles vs. Bears betting preview

Philadelphia visits Soldier Field to face Chicago at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Eagles are 3.5 point favorites with the total set at 41.5. Philadelphia is a -200 money line favorite (risk $200 to win $100), while Chicago is a +165 underdog (risk $100 to win $165). The Eagles are 2-0, with quarterback Jalen Hurts completing 65% of his passes for 467 yards, 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions through two games; both wins have come by a combined six points, capped by a game-winning touchdown drive at Tennessee last week. Chicago is 1-1 after managing just 3 points in a Week 2 loss to Minnesota, and the bigger story Monday is at quarterback, where Caleb Williams is out with a grade 2 hamstring strain that carries a three to four week timeline. With backup Tyson Bagent still working through a concussion, Case Keenum is set to make his first NFL start since 2023. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and bet $20, get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

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