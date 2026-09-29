The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code unlocks up to $350 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. The Yankees will host the Red Sox in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, with New York as a money line favorite at -145 (risk $145 to win $100). The Over/Under for total runs scored in Yankees vs. Red Sox is 6.5. NHL Opening Night is also set for Tuesday, with four games on the schedule, including Rangers vs. Bruins at 8 p.m. ET. Further down the road, the Steelers visit the Browns for Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with Pittsburgh favored by 2.5 and the total at 38.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Yankees vs. Red Sox betting preview

The Yankees host the Red Sox in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium, a rematch of last year's Wild Card matchup between the two rivals. New York is a money line favorite at -145 (risk $145 to win $100), while Boston is a +121 underdog (risk $100 to win $121); the run line has the Yankees at -1.5 and the Red Sox at +1.5, with the total at 6.5. The Yankees hand the ball to AL Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler to open the series. Boston is expected to counter with Payton Tolle. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and bet $20, get $350 in FanCash:

Steelers vs. Browns betting preview

Pittsburgh visits Huntington Bank Field to face Cleveland at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Steelers are 2.5-point favorites with the total at 38.5. Pittsburgh is a -150 money line favorite (risk $150 to win $100), while Cleveland is a +125 underdog (risk $100 to win $125). Both teams are 2-1. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 700 yards with 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions through three games, completing 58.4% of his passes, and is coming off a 30-27 win over Cincinnati last week after an ugly 20-3 loss at New England the week before. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 587 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 1 interception on 68.3% completion through three games, riding a 21-18 win over Carolina last week. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and bet $20, get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.