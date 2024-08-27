Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for college football Week 1

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 0 was a nice appetizer, but it left us hungry for more. Thankfully, this upcoming weekend will be extremely satisfying. The first full slate of the college football season is upon us, and thanks to the holiday weekend, we have college football action for five straight days from Thursday through Monday. With the new season underway, it’s a great time to add another sportsbook to your rotation. Fanatics Sportsbook is offering new users the opportunity to earn up to $100 in bonus bets daily for ten straight days. In addition, Fanatics is currently giving out $5 million in jerseys with new opportunities to win everyday.

Here are the odds for some of the biggest games this weekend, offered at Fanatics.

Market Clemson Georgia Spread +13.5 (-110) -13.5 (-110) Moneyline +425 -575 Total Over 48.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110)

Market Notre Dame Texas A&M Spread +3 (-115) -3 (-105) Moneyline +125 -150 Total Over 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110)

Market LSU USC Spread -4 (-110) +4 (-110) Moneyline -190 +160 Total Over 63.5 (-110) Under 63.5 (-110)

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Fanatics is offering all new users the opportunity to earn a $100 bonus bet daily for ten straight days. If you max out the promotion, you’ll end up with a total of $1,000 in bonus bets at the end of ten days.

Your first wager of the day that meets the minimum requirements will be matched in bonus bets, up to $100 per day. You can repeat this process for ten consecutive days.

Fanatics is also giving all users the chance to win a new jersey. They are giving away $5 million in FanCash from now through September 9th. Winners will be given $150 in FanCash that they can use at Fanatics.com to buy a new jersey. Winners are selected daily and will be notified in the notifications areas of the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Read Review Up To 10x$100 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Fanatics new user promo terms and conditions

In order to activate Fanatics promo, you must register for a new account and deposit a minimum of $5. You then must place your first bet within five days of creating your account. Bonus bets issued will be based on your first wager of each day of at least $5 on any bet with odds of -200 or greater.

Bonus bets expire within seven days of issuance and must be wagered at least once before they can be withdrawn. The bonus bet stake is not included in the payout for any wagers.

No action is necessary to enter the jersey giveaway promotion. All Fanatics Sportsbook users are entered automatically.

Fanatics betting markets

Whether you want to keep it simple or place some more extravagant bets for Week 1 of the college football season, Fanatics sportsbook has you covered.

Of course, bettors can bet on the traditional markets such as spread, moneyline and total. Those are the three most popular football betting markets and that likely won’t change.

However, the amount of options and markets available to bettors is growing and Fanatics delivers on that front, especially when it comes to prop bets. You can bet team props, game props and player props (where legal). Some interesting markets include how many points Colorado will score in the first half and how many field goals will be successful in the game.

If you’re looking for a higher stakes type of bet, Fanatics allows same-game parlays which allows users to combine multiple bets into one. The payout is greater, but one wrong selection (or “leg”) and your bet becomes a loser.

Gambling responsibly with Fanatics

Fanatics urges all bettors to have a plan before they bet. They want bettors to focus on the fun parts of sports betting, but if they can’t, Fanatics offers responsible gaming tools to set wager, deposit and session limits.

In addition, Fanatics allows users to opt-in to timeouts and reality checks, which remind users how long they have spent on the app. Users can restrict certain deposit methods, which can be useful if you want to separate your funds and not allow them to be used for betting purposes.

Betting Week 1 at Fanatics

$100 in bonus bets would be a great sign-up offer, but Fanatics is allowing users to claim that amount for ten consecutive days with their new-user promo. In total, you can add up to $1,000 in bonus bets to your bankroll if you take full advantage of the offer.

In addition, users have a chance to win a free jersey of their choosing without even needing to place a bet. You have to be in it to win it though, so registering for a Fanatics account is a must.

The season gets underway for most teams this weekend, and that makes a good opportunity for you to check out a new sportsbooks. They have innovative offerings and a good reward program, so it’s certainly worthy of a look.