For the first time since the Super Bowl on February 9, we have non-preseason NFL football for sports bettors to rally around when the Dallas Cowboys take on the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game in Philadelphia on Thursday night. The start of the 2025 NFL season is the ideal time to take advantage of the current Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which gives new users 20+ $100 No Sweat bets in FanCash back if your football bet loses, and this offer can be used when online sports betting on Cowboys vs. Eagles on Thursday night. Claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

With the Game Day Guarantee, just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a $1+ football cash wager with odds of +300 or longer on any Game Day. If your wager settles as a loss, you'll receive FanCash equal to your losing stake, up to $100 FanCash per Game Day. In addition, new users can take advantage of a secondary welcome offer. By opting in and placing a $10+ wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up, you'll receive $100 in FanCash. Both promotions are available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York) who sign up by September 30, 2025, with rewards expiring on October 31, 2025. Want to get started? Click "CLAIM BONUS" or click here to starting earning FanCash:

Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions

New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY. Must sign up by 9/30/25. Apply offer in bet slip; place $1+ American football cash wager w/ odds +300 or longer each Game Day. Wager must settle as loss to qualify for FanCash equal to the amount of losing wager (up to $100 FanCash per Game Day). Rewards expire 10/31/25. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Week 1 NFL betting preview

Cowboys vs. Eagles, Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET

The Eagles opened as 7.5-point favorites, and the line dropped as low as 6.5 points in the weeks leading up to Eagles vs. Cowboys in the first game of the 2025 NFL season, but now that the Cowboys traded star defensive end Micah Parsons, Philadelphia is favored by 8 points in the latest Cowboys vs. Eagles odds at Fanatics Sportsbook for NFL betting. The over/under is set at 47.5 points. The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles have the privilege of hosting the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game and since 2001, defending Super Bowl champions are 19-5 straight-up and 14-7-3 against the spread in their ensuing season openers.

Philadelphia has been a strong starter under head coach Nick Sirianni, going 4-0 (3-1 ATS) in season openers as the Eagles head coach enters his fifth season in his position. The Eagles are also 14-3 overall (1-6 ATS) since 2008 in their season openers. Meanwhile, Dallas is 2-3 over its last five season openers, but the Cowboys did defeat the Browns, 33-17, last year and the Giants, 40-0, two years ago in their openers. Bet on Eagles vs. Cowboys at Fanatics to start earning FanCash:

NFL Kickoff Game player props, team props, profit boosts

Fanatics Sportsbook offers nearly every player prop and team prop you can think of for the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game. Many sports bettors enjoy taking an over/under on a player's yards, betting on an anytime touchdown or building a same-game parlay to spice up the action. All those options and more are available at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Saquon Barkley, who led the NFL with 2,005 rushing yards last season, has a rushing yards over/under set 95.5 yards on Fanatics Sportsbook. Fanatics Sportsbook is also offering a profit boost for Barkley to score a touchdown, boosting his odds to +100.

The Cowboys are expected to be a pass-heavy team this season, putting Dallas RB1 Javonte Williams' over/under for rushing yards significantly lower at 35.5 yards. Both Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts have plus-money odds to throw multiple touchdowns, with Prescott at +115 odds and Hurts at +120 odds as Eagles vs. Cowboys player prop options at Fanatics. Claim 20+ $100 No Sweat bets in FanCash right here.

Sunday NFL Week 1 betting

Recent betting trends are one popular way to form NFL bets for Week 1, and two franchises have particularly struggled in recent years in their season openers. The New York Giants are 2-12 overall and 3-11 ATS in Week 1 since 2011, and the Indianapolis Colts are 1-13-1 overall (2-12-1 ATS) in their season openers since 2010. The Giants are 6-point underdogs to the Washington Commanders, while the Colts went from being a multi-point favorite to now having identical -110 odds on the money line against the Dolphins. Both the Giants and Colts feature new quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Daniel Jones looking to reverse these trends.

These are two of the eight games starting at 1 p.m. ET in a loaded Week 1 NFL schedule. Sunday Week 1 top matchups include Steelers (-3) vs. Jets, Lions vs. Packers (-2.5) and Ravens (-1) vs. Bills, which all figure to be popular plays at Fanatics Sportsbook for Sunday NFL betting. Whether you plan on building a parlay, player props or futures betting, Fanatics has plenty of NFL betting options already available for the Sunday slate. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Game Day Guarantee here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.