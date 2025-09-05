The 2025 NFL season returns to Brazil when the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, which provides another opportunity to use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. The newest offer from Fanatics Sportsbook offers two bonuses in one, as new users can bet $10+, get $100 FanCash plus up to $100 back in FanCash every football gameday if your first football bet loses when online sports betting the Chargers vs. Chiefs on Friday night. Claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

With the Game Day Guarantee, just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a $1+ football cash wager with odds of +300 or longer on any Game Day. If your wager settles as a loss, you'll receive FanCash equal to your losing stake, up to $100 FanCash per Game Day. In addition, new users can take advantage of a secondary welcome offer. By opting in and placing a $10+ wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up, you'll receive $100 in FanCash.

New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY. Must sign up by 9/30/25. Apply offer in bet slip; place $1+ American football cash wager w/ odds +300 or longer each Game Day. Wager must settle as loss to qualify for FanCash equal to the amount of losing wager (up to $100 FanCash per Game Day). Rewards expire 10/31/25. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Week 1 NFL betting preview

Chiefs vs. Chargers, Friday, 8 p.m. ET

The Chiefs are 3-point favorites in the latest Chargers vs. Chiefs odds for NFL betting at Fanatics Sportsbook, with the NFL featuring a Friday night Week 1 game from Sao Paulo, Brazil for the second straight season. The over/under is set at 46.5 points. The Chiefs are coming off making their fifth Super Bowl over the last six years, although they lost, 40-22, to the Eagles after going 15-2 during the regular season. The Chargers went 11-6 and lost to the Texans, 32-12, in the Divisional Round last season. Since 2020, the team that lost the Super Bowl is 11-14 straight up and 6-19 against the spread in their ensuing season openers. But that trend has reversed since 2017, with the Super Bowl loser going 6-2 overall, and 4-4 ATS in Week 1.

The Chiefs defeated the Chargers in one-score games twice last season, both coming courtesy of late points. Kansas City defeated Los Angeles, 17-10, in their first matchup after a fourth-quarter touchdown to break a tie at 10. In their second meeting, Kansas City won, 19-17, on a field goal as time expired. They have gone Under 46.5 points in three of their four contests over the last two years.

Chargers vs. Chiefs player props, team props

Fanatics Sportsbook offers nearly every player prop and team prop you can think of for the Chiefs vs. Chargers. Many sports bettors enjoy taking an over/under on a player's yards, betting on an anytime touchdown or building a same-game parlay to spice up the action. All those options and more are available at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Last year's Brazil game at Neo Quimica Arena featured a field with less-than-ideal field conditions, which often actually favors the offense over the defense. The Eagles defeated the Packers, 34-29, in Week 1 in Brazil last year in a contest that included two touchdowns of more than 65 yards. If the field has similar conditions, this could favor the Over hitting in NFL player props for receivers such as Ladd McConkey (70.5 yards), Xavier Worthy (60.5), Keenan Allen (35.5) and tight end Travis Kelce (45.5). Patrick Mahomes' over/under is set at 245.5 yards, with +330 odds to throw for at least 300 yards in Chiefs vs. Chargers player prop options at Fanatics.

Friday college football betting

Friday also features four college football games, most notably Louisville hosting James Madison. Louisville is coming off a 51-17 victory over Eastern Kentucky, with James Madison defeating Weber State, 45-10, in their openers. The Cardinal went 9-4 last season, including a 35-34 victory over Washington in the Sun Bowl. The Dukes also went 9-4, including a 27-17 victory over Western Kentucky in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Louisville is a 14.5-point favorite in the latest college football betting odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 55 points. Louisville defeated James Madison, 34-10, in 2022 in their only other meeting in program history. James Madison returning QB1 Alonza Barnett III threw for 130 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 for James Madison, while Miller Moss, a transfer from USC, threw for 223 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Louisville last week.

