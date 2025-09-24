The final week of the 2025 MLB season continues on Wednesday with divisional races and wild card spots up for grabs, and with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, new users can earn $100 in FanCash with a $10+ bet and $100 back in FanCash every football gameday. It's the perfect way to start earning bonus money when online sports betting. Claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a $1+ football cash wager with odds of +300 or longer on any Game Day. If your wager settles as a loss, you'll receive FanCash equal to your losing stake, up to $100 FanCash per Game Day. In addition, new users can take advantage of a secondary welcome offer. By opting in and placing a $10+ wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up, you'll receive $100 in FanCash. Both promotions are available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York) who sign up by September 30, 2025, with rewards expiring on October 31, 2025. Want to get started? Click "CLAIM BONUS" or click here to starting earning FanCash:

Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions

New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY. Must sign up by 9/30/25. Apply offer in bet slip; place $1+ American football cash wager w/ odds +300 or longer each Game Day. Wager must settle as loss to qualify for FanCash equal to the amount of losing wager (up to $100 FanCash per Game Day). Rewards expire 10/31/25. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Wednesday MLB betting

The American League East leaders are separated by only one game, with the New York Yankees (89-66) on a late-season run to attempt to catch the Toronto Blue Jays (90-65). While the Yankees have a significantly easier matchup on paper against the Chicago White Sox, who are 58-99, the Blue Jays continue their series against the Red Sox, who are fighting to maintain a Wild Card spot. Boston has a two-game lead for one of the AL Wild Card positions.

For MLB betting, the Yankees are an overwhelming -375 favorites, with the White Sox as +290 underdogs at Fanatics Sportsbook. New York sends ace Max Fried to the mound, and the 31-year-old is 18-5 with a 2.92 ERA this season. He's coming off seven shutout innings against the Orioles on Thursday. Future Hall of Fame pitcher Max Scherzer starts for Toronto, but the 41-year-old has a 5.06 ERA this season and allowed seven runs without making it out of the first inning against the Royals on Friday. The Red Sox are starting Garrett Crochet (17-5, 2.69 ERA). The Red Sox are -140 favorites, with the Blue Jays listed as +115 underdogs in the latest MLB odds at Fanatics. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Game Day Guarantee here:

Week 4 NFL betting



The Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ as one of the best games on both the Week 4 and the entire 2025 NFL schedule. Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson pits two of the faces of the NFL against one another, and Mahomes is 5-1 in his career against Jackson, including the playoffs. The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Week 4 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with the over/under set at 48.5 points. Both teams are coming off primetime games with differentiating results, with the Chiefs defeating the Giants, 22-9, on Sunday Night Football before the Lions defeated the Ravens, 38-30, on Monday Night Football.

The Ravens and Chiefs last met in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game, with the Chiefs winning, 27-20. Other intriguing Week 4 NFL matchups and possible early-week lines to target when NFL betting include Chargers (-6.5) vs. Giants, Commanders (-1.5) vs. Falcons and Packers (-7) vs. Cowboys. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Game Day Guarantee here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.