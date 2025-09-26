There are three college football games on the Friday sports calendar, which allows sports bettors to take full advantage of the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which offers new users $100 in FanCash with a $10+ bet and $100 back in FanCash every football gameday. Two top-25 teams are in action on the road as No. 8 Florida State plays Virginia at 7 p.m. ET and No. 25 TCU takes on Arizona State at 9 p.m. ET. Claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Friday's college football action means another chance to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a $1+ football cash wager with odds of +300 or longer on any Game Day. If your wager settles as a loss, you'll receive FanCash equal to your losing stake, up to $100 FanCash per Game Day. In addition, new users can take advantage of a secondary welcome offer. By opting in and placing a $10+ wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up, you'll receive $100 in FanCash. Both promotions are available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York) who sign up by September 30, 2025, with rewards expiring on October 31, 2025. Want to get started? Click "CLAIM BONUS" or click here to starting earning FanCash:

Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions

New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY. Must sign up by 9/30/25. Apply offer in bet slip; place $1+ American football cash wager w/ odds +300 or longer each Game Day. Wager must settle as loss to qualify for FanCash equal to the amount of losing wager (up to $100 FanCash per Game Day). Rewards expire 10/31/25. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Friday college football betting

No. 8 Florida State takes on Virginia at 7 p.m. ET in ACC action in the first game on the Friday college football schedule. The Seminoles (3-0) have already surpassed their win total from last year after a rough 2-10 season, as head coach Mike Norvell looks to prove last year was just a one-year, rare season of poor results. Florida State won 23 games over the two previous seasons before last year, as one of the top programs in the nation over recent years. The Seminoles opened this season with a shocking 31-17 win over Alabama, and Friday will be their toughest test since that opening win.

Florida State is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Friday college football odds for college football betting at Fanatics Sportsbook. Virginia is off to a 3-1 start, including defeating Stanford, 48-20, last weekend. Senior Chandler Morris threw for 380 yards and four touchdowns against Stanford last week. Arizona State is a 2-point favorite over No. 24 TCU, and Houston is a 13.5-point favorite over Oregon State in the other two games on the Friday college football slate. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Game Day Guarantee here:

Friday MLB betting



The New York Mets have held onto their advantage in the National League Wild Card race heading into the final weekend of the series, with the Mets holding a one-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds and a two-game advantage over the Arizona Diamondbacks with three games left. Both the Reds and the Diamondbacks have the tiebreaker over New York, meaning the Mets will need to at least match what the Reds do this weekend to make a postseason appearance. The season-defining weekend features Mets vs. Marlins, Reds vs. Brewers and Diamondbacks vs, Padres beginning on Friday and entering the final days of the 2025 MLB season.

For MLB betting, the Mets are -140 favorites with 25-year-old Brandon Sproat taking the mound on Friday in the latest MLB odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. The Mets are the only favorites of the trio, as the Brewers are -170 favorites with the Reds at +140 underdogs, and the Padres are -145 favorites with the Diamondbacks at +120 underdogs for Friday. Both the Brewers and Padres have clinched postseason spots, with Milwaukee holding a two-game lead for the best record in the NL, and the Padres locked into a wild-card position. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Game Day Guarantee here:

Week 4 NFL betting

The Pittsburgh Steelers face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET in the first NFL game played in Ireland. It also marks the first Sunday morning contest of the 2025 NFL season as the league will kick off its international games, which gives football fans and sports bettors more chances to watch and wager on standalone football contests. The Vikings are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Week 4 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook for NFL betting against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers.

The Steelers and Vikings are both 2-1 entering Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, and the Vikings are coming off a 48-10 victory despite starting Carson Wentz due to J.J. McCarthy (ankle) out. Wentz will start again in Ireland after completing 14 of 20 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Other intriguing Week 4 NFL matchups include Eagles (-3.5) vs. Buccaneers, Browns vs. Lions (-10) and Ravens (-2.5) vs. Chiefs. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Game Day Guarantee here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.