Saturday college football betting

Oregon knocked off Penn State, 45-37, in the Big Ten Championship Game last season, and the Ducks will look to repeat that success on the road in Happy Valley for a 7:30 p.m. ET start in a matchup of two top-six ranked teams. Oregon is 4-0, including defeating Northwestern, 34-14, in its Big Ten opener. Penn State is 3-0 and playing in its first conference matchup of the season. Penn State is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Week 5 college football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

At the same time as this Big Ten battle, one of the most anticipated SEC contests of the season takes place when No. 5 Georgia hosts No. 17 Alabama. This will be their first matchup in Athens, Georgia, since 2015, and the Crimson Tide have won nine of the last 10 head-to-head meetings, with six of those coming at neutral sites in either the SEC Championship Game or a College Football Playoff or National Championship contest. Georgia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Alabama vs. Georgia odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 53.5 points.

Saturday MLB betting



The Cincinnati Reds are in control of the National League Wild Card race now, with their victory over the Brewers paired with the Mets' loss to the Marlins moving them into a tie for the final Wild Card position, with the Reds holding the tiebreaker. The Mets play the Marlins at 4:10 p.m. ET with the Reds vs. Brewers scheduled for a 7:15 p.m. ET start. By the time the Reds take the field, they'll know if they are a victory away from clinching a postseason berth, which would be the case if the Mets lose earlier. New York is starting Clay Holmes (11-8, 3.66 ERA) against Miami's Eury Perez (7-5, 4.20 ERA).

The Reds are starting Andrew Abbott, who tossed 4 2/3 shutout innings against the Cubs in his last start and has a 2.80 ERA on the season. Meanwhile, Robert Gasser is making his second start of the season, and seventh of his career for the Brewers. For MLB betting, Milwaukee is a -150 favorite, with the Reds listed at +125 underdogs, and the Mets are -130 favorites with the Marlins as +110 underdogs in the latest Saturday MLB odds.

Week 4 NFL betting

Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes go head-to-head for the seventh time in their careers as the highlight of the Week 4 NFL schedule in a 4:25 p.m. ET contest. Neither team has lived up to its expectations the first month of the season, with both teams off to surprising 1-2 starts. The Ravens still have the No. 1 scoring defense at 37 points per game despite their losing record, Meanwhile, the Chiefs haven't scored more than 22 points in a game as they haven't had their full complement of skill position players all season. Xavier Worthy (shoulder) is back for Kansas City on Sunday though.

The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds, despite the game being in Kansas City. The Chiefs went 8-0 at Arrowhead Stadium last year in a tough environment for road teams. Other intriguing matchups on the Week 4 NFL schedule NFL betting include Colts vs. Rams (-3.5), Jaguars vs. 49ers (-3.5) and Packers (-6.5) vs. Cowboys.

