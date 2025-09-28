The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers new users $100 in FanCash with a $10+ bet and $100 back in FanCash every football gameday. You can use your bounty of bonuses to bet on NFL games today like Chiefs vs. Ravens. Lions vs. Browns, and Cowboys vs. Packers. Claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Sunday NFL Week 4 betting preview

Panthers vs. Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

The Panthers became the first team in the NFL to record a shutout last week in their 30-0 victory over the Falcons, and after having the 32nd-ranked scoring defense at 31.4 points per game allowed last season, few people would have expected the Carolina defense to be the first unit to achieve this. That shutout jumped the Panthers to the No. 7 scoring defense at 17.7 points per game, heading into a matchup against the Patriots, who rank 21st in offense at 20 points per game.

The Patriots are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Week 4 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 43 points in a matchup of 1-2 teams. New England is coming off a 21-14 loss to the Steelers and the Patriots have the No. 18 scoring defense at 22.7 ppg in Mike Vrabel's first year as the team's head coach. The Patriots are 0-2 at home overall and against the spread this season.

Ravens vs. Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET

Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes is often appointment viewing, and although Mahomes doesn't have his full complement of playmakers back, Xavier Worthy (shoulder) is off the injury report and set to play after missing the last two weeks. Worthy and Travis Kelce collided early in Week 1, as Worthy has only played three snaps this season due to the injury. The Chiefs and Ravens are both 1-2, as unless this contest ends in a tie, either the Ravens or Chiefs will be one the most surprising 1-3 teams in recent seasons.

The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds, despite the game being in Kansas City. Baltimore has the No. 1 scoring offense (37 ppg) in the NFL despite its 1-2 start, which is largely due to its 31st-ranked defense (32 ppg). The Ravens are also allowing the most yards (415 yards per game) in the NFL this season.

Packers vs. Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET

The Packers are favored by 6.5 points. Green Bay is coming off what could ultimately be the most surprising loss of the 2025 NFL season when the Browns defeated the Packers, 13-10, despite Green Bay being favored by 7.5 points. The Packers totaled just 230 yards of offense, and Josh Jacobs was held without a touchdown for the first time this season.

Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle) hasn't practiced all week and is expected to miss Sunday. That's a significant loss for Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense, as Lamb is the unquestioned top target in the passing attack. Cowboys running back Javonte Williams has been better than many people expected this season, rushing for 227 yards and three touchdowns in three games. The Packers have the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL, allowing 14.7 points per game, in a tough matchup for Dallas.

