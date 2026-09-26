The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code unlocks up to $350 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. South Carolina visits No. 10 Alabama at 7 p.m. ET, with the Crimson Tide favored by 12.5 and the total at 53.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

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South Carolina vs. Alabama betting preview

South Carolina visits Bryant-Denny Stadium to face No. 10 Alabama at 7 p.m. ET, and the Crimson Tide are 12.5-point favorites with the total at 53.5. Alabama is a -525 money line favorite (risk $525 to win $100), while South Carolina is a +390 underdog (risk $100 to win $390).

Alabama is 3-0, overcoming a 15-point deficit last week to beat Florida State 50-36 behind quarterback Keelon Russell, who threw for 320 yards and 3 touchdowns and added a rushing score. Russell has 764 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions on the season while completing 68.7% of his throws.

South Carolina is 2-1 after a 41-34 home loss to Mississippi State in its SEC opener, and quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who has 648 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions passing, to go with 172 rushing yards this season, is making his third career start against Alabama after losing to the Crimson Tide in both 2024 and 2025. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and bet $20, get $350 in FanCash:

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