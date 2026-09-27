The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code unlocks up to $350 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. The Chargers will visit Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET, with the Bills favored by 7 and the total at 50. The Cardinals will visit the 49ers at 4:05 p.m. ET, with the 49ers favored by 7.5 and the total at 48. The Rams visit the Broncos at 8:20 p.m. ET, with Los Angeles favored by 2.5 and the total at 45.5. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is listed as doubtful with a hip/groin injury. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Chargers vs. Bills betting preview

Los Angeles visits New Highmark Stadium to face Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET, and the Bills are 7-point favorites with the total set at 50. Buffalo is a -347 money line favorite (risk $347 to win $100), while Los Angeles is a +276 underdog (risk $100 to win $276). The Chargers are 0-2, with quarterback Justin Herbert completing just 59.3% of his passes for 401 yards, 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions through two games, including a 26-14 loss to Las Vegas last week. Buffalo is 2-0 behind quarterback Josh Allen, who has thrown for 582 yards and 5 touchdowns without an interception while adding 4 rushing touchdowns; Allen threw for 248 yards and 3 touchdowns with 2 more scores on the ground in a win over Detroit last week. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and bet $20, get $350 in FanCash:

Cardinals vs. 49ers betting preview

Arizona visits Levi's Stadium to face San Francisco at 4:05 p.m. ET, and the 49ers are 7.5-point favorites with the total set at 48. San Francisco is a -395 money line favorite (risk $395 to win $100), while Arizona is a +313 underdog (risk $100 to win $313). Arizona is 1-1, and quarterback Jacoby Brissett managed just 95 yards passing with 1 touchdown and 1 interception while playing through an apparent leg injury in last week's 31-7 loss to Seattle. San Francisco is 2-0, riding back-to-back wins to open the season, a 27-7 win over the Rams in Melbourne followed by a 35-13 rout of Miami; quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown for 492 yards and 5 touchdowns with 1 interception through two games. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and bet $20, get $350 in FanCash:

Rams vs. Broncos betting preview

The Rams visit Empower Field at Mile High to face Denver at 8:20 p.m. ET, and Los Angeles is a 2.5 point favorite with the total set at 45.5. The Rams are a -131 money line favorite (risk $131 to win $100), while Denver is a +110 underdog (risk $100 to win $110). Los Angeles is 1-1, bouncing back from an opening 27-7 loss to San Francisco in Melbourne with a 28-6 win over the Giants last week, in which quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 327 yards and 4 touchdowns on 22-of-31 passing. Denver is also 1-1, coming off a 20-13 win over Jacksonville in which quarterback Bo Nix threw for 288 yards and a touchdown; Nix has 419 yards and 2 touchdowns through two games. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and bet $20, get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.