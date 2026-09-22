The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which unlocks up to $350 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days, is now available on Monday. Today we have a loaded MLB slate with the Brewers taking on the Phillies at 6:40 p.m. ET. Thursday brings both NFL and college football games. The Falcons and Packers will kick off NFL Week 3 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, with the Packers favored by 7 and the total at 44.5 at Fanatics. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is set to return to the starting lineup. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Falcons vs. Packers betting preview

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know that Atlanta visits Lambeau Field to face Green Bay at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Packers are 7-point favorites with the total set at 44.5. Green Bay is a -337 money line favorite (risk $337 to win $100), while Atlanta is a +270 underdog (risk $100 to win $270). Atlanta is 0-2 and has scored just 16 total points through two games, starting Cooper Rush at quarterback with both Michael Penix Jr. and offseason addition Tua Tagovailoa sidelined by injury. Green Bay is 1-1 after an overtime win over the Jets and gets its home opener Thursday night behind quarterback Jordan Love. Bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash here:

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina betting preview

Liberty visits Brooks Stadium to face Coastal Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Flames are 2.5-point favorites with the total set at 52.5. Liberty is a -132 money line favorite (risk $132 to win $100), while Coastal Carolina is a +111 underdog (risk $100 to win $111). Liberty is 2-1, coming off a 51-15 win over Ball State. Coastal Carolina is 1-2 in Ryan Beard's first season as head coach. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and bet $20, get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.