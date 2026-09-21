Monday Night Football closes out Week 2 with the Giants visiting the Rams, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which unlocks up to $350 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. New York visits Los Angeles at 8:15 p.m. ET, with the Rams favored by 6.5 and the total at 47.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Giants vs. Rams betting preview

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know that New York visits SoFi Stadium to face Los Angeles at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Rams are 6.5-point favorites with the total set at 47.5. Los Angeles is a -306 money line favorite (risk $306 to win $100), while New York is a +245 underdog (risk $100 to win $245). The Giants are 1-0 after a 28-20 win over Dallas in Week 1, with quarterback Jaxson Dart throwing for 230 yards and three touchdowns and Cam Skattebo running for 81 yards and a score. The Rams are 0-1 after a 27-7 loss to San Francisco in their season opener in Australia, but the headline storyline Monday is Aaron Donald, who will make his return after nearly two years away, his first game action since January 2024. Bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash here:

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