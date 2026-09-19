Saturday brings a loaded college football slate, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which unlocks up to $350 in FanCash. Florida visits Auburn at 7 p.m. ET, with the Gators favored by 2.5 and the total at 52.5. No. 1 Texas hosts UTSA at 8 p.m. ET, with the Longhorns favored by 30 and the total at 58.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

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Florida vs. Auburn betting preview

Florida visits Jordan-Hare Stadium to face Auburn at 7 p.m. ET, and the Gators are 2.5 point favorites with the total set at 52.5. Florida is a -130 money line favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while Auburn is a +110 underdog (risk $100 to win $110). Both teams are 2-0 under first-year coaches: Jon Sumrall has Florida outscoring opponents 118-24 through two games, while Alex Golesh opened his Auburn tenure with a dramatic 17-16 win over Baylor behind quarterback Byrum Brown, who played for Golesh at South Florida. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and bet $20, get $350 in FanCash:

Texas vs. UTSA betting preview

UTSA visits Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to face No. 1 Texas at 8 p.m. ET, and the Longhorns are massive 30 point favorites with the total set at 58.5. Texas is a -6000 money line favorite (risk $6,000 to win $100), while UTSA is a +2200 underdog (risk $100 to win $2,200). Texas is 2-0 and coming off a 24-23 comeback win over then-No. 1 Ohio State behind quarterback Arch Manning, and this is the Longhorns' final non-conference tune up before SEC play continues. UTSA is also 2-0 entering the mismatch. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and bet $20, get $350 in FanCash:

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