Friday brings multiple ranked college football games, and the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code unlocks up to $350 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. No. 5 Miami visits Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Hurricanes favored by 20.5 and the total at 55.5. Moreover, No. 22 Houston visits No. 13 Texas Tech at 8 p.m. ET in a Big 12 opener, with the Red Raiders favored by 7.5 and the total at 52.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get $350 in FanCash:

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Miami vs. Wake Forest betting preview

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know that Miami visits Allegacy Financial Stadium to face Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Hurricanes are massive 20.5-point favorites with the total set at 55.5. Miami is a -1587 money line favorite (risk $1,587 to win $100), while Wake Forest is a +915 underdog (risk $100 to win $915). No. 5 Miami is 2-0 behind transfer quarterback Darian Mensah, the preseason ACC Player of the Year, who threw for 401 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-6 win over Stanford before piling on in a 77-7 rout of Florida A&M. Wake Forest is also 2-0 under second-year coach Jake Dickert, who went 9-4 with a bowl win in his first season, but starting quarterback Gio Lopez carries an undisclosed injury designation into Friday. Bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash here:

Houston vs. Texas Tech betting preview

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know that Houston visits Galaxy Stadium to face Texas Tech at 8 p.m. ET in the Big 12 opener for both teams, and the Red Raiders are 7.5-point favorites with the total set at 52.5. Texas Tech is a -317 money line favorite (risk $317 to win $100), while Houston is a +253 underdog (risk $100 to win $253). No. 13 Texas Tech is 2-0 behind quarterback Will Hammond, who has completed 76.7% of his passes through two games while filling in for 2025 starter Behren Morton, who was drafted by the Patriots. No. 22 Houston is also 2-0 under third-year coach Willie Fritz and quarterback Conner Weigman, who has completed 69% of his throws for 425 yards and four touchdowns. Both teams beat Oregon State by similar scores this season, but Texas Tech has won the last seven meetings in this series, including a 35-11 win last October. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and bet $20, get $350 in FanCash:

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