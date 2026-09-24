The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code unlocks up to $350 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. The NFL is back with the Falcons and Packers, kicking off NFL Week 3 at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Packers are favored by five points and the total is 43 at Fanatics. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Falcons vs. Packers betting preview

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know that Atlanta visits Lambeau Field to face Green Bay at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Packers are 5-point favorites with the total at 43.

Green Bay is a -260 money line favorite (risk $247 to win $100), while Atlanta is a +203 underdog (risk $100 to win $203). Atlanta is 0-2 and has scored just 16 total points through two games. Michael Penix Jr. is expected to start for the Falcons with Tua Tagovailoa sidelined by injury.

Green Bay is 1-1 after an overtime win over the Jets and gets its home opener Thursday night behind quarterback Jordan Love. The Under is 6-0-1 in the Falcons' last 7 games after allowing more than 250 yards passing in their previous game. Bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash here:

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina betting preview

Liberty visits Brooks Stadium to face Coastal Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Flames are 2.5-point favorites with the total at 50.5. Liberty is a -132 money line favorite (risk $132 to win $100), while Coastal Carolina is a +111 underdog (risk $100 to win $111).

Liberty is 2-1, coming off a 51-15 win over Ball State. Coastal Carolina is 1-2 in Ryan Beard's first season as head coach. The Over is 5-0 in the Chanticleers' last five games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and bet $20, get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.