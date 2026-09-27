The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code unlocks up to $350 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. The Rams will visit the Broncos at 8:20 p.m. ET, with Los Angeles favored by 2.5 and the total at 45.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Rams vs. Broncos betting preview

The Rams visit Empower Field at Mile High to face Denver at 8:20 p.m. ET, and Los Angeles is a 2.5 point favorite with the total set at 45.5. The Rams are a -131 money line favorite (risk $131 to win $100), while Denver is a +110 underdog (risk $100 to win $110).

Los Angeles is 1-1, bouncing back from an opening 27-7 loss to San Francisco in Melbourne with a 28-6 win over the Giants last week, in which quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 327 yards and 4 touchdowns on 22-of-31 passing.

Denver is also 1-1, coming off a 20-13 win over Jacksonville in which quarterback Bo Nix threw for 288 yards and a touchdown; Nix has 419 yards and 2 touchdowns through two games. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and bet $20, get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.