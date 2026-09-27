The Week 3 NFL schedule continues with a 14-game slate on Sunday, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which unlocks up to $350 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. Some of the top matchups on Sunday include Steelers vs. Bengals, Buccaneers vs. Vikings and Cowboys vs. Ravens. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Steelers vs. Bengals betting preview

Cincinnati is the early leader atop the AFC North standings, and it has a chance to maintain that position when it travels to Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals have opened the season with wins over the Buccaneers and Texans, while the Steelers beat Atlanta before falling to New England in a 20-3 blowout. Cincinnati is a 3.5-point road favorite in the Week 3 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with the over/under at 42.5. Bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash for Steelers vs. Bengals here:

Buccaneers vs. Vikings betting preview

Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) is set to return on Sunday, as the 2-0 Vikings face the 0-2 Buccaneers. Murray was knocked out of the season opener, but Minnesota notched a 9-3 win at Chicago last week without him. Tampa Bay has lost to Cincinnati and Cleveland in its first two games. The Vikings are 1.5-point road favorites, with the over/under at 42.5. Bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash here:

Cowboys vs. Ravens betting preview

The Cowboys and Ravens will play in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, as Baltimore tries to bounce back from a loss to New Orleans last week. Dallas gave up a home game for its first international appearance in 12 years. The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites in the Cowboys vs. Ravens odds, while the over/under is 52.5. Bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash for Week 3 NFL games here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.