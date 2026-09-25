The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code unlocks up to $350 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. Army visits Temple at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, with the Black Knights favored by 3.5 and the total at 49. Northwestern visits Indiana at 8 p.m. ET, with the Hoosiers favored by 20.5 and the total at 50. Clemson visits Cal at 10:30 p.m. ET, with the Tigers favored by 1.5 and the total at 51. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

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Army vs. Temple betting preview

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know that Army visits Lincoln Financial Field to face Temple at 4 p.m. ET, and the Black Knights are 3,5-point favorites with the total set at 49. Army is a -190 money line favorite (risk $190 to win $100), while Temple is a +155 underdog (risk $100 to win $155).



Army is 1-1 and coming off a bye, having opened with a 59-3 rout of Bryant before falling 28-24 at South Florida. The Black Knights lean heavily on quarterback Cale Hellums, a dual-threat option-style playcaller who ran for 1,223 yards and 18 touchdowns to go with 694 passing yards and 4 touchdowns last season.



Temple is 1-2 and reeling after a wild 49-48 overtime loss to Toledo last week, blowing a 14-point lead in the final minutes before quarterback Ajani Sheppard's two-point conversion attempt in overtime came up short; the Owls also lost 27-9 to then-No. 16 Penn State two weeks ago, their only game against ranked competition this season. Bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash here:

Northwestern vs. Indiana betting preview

Northwestern visits Memorial Stadium to face Indiana at 8 p.m. ET, and the Hoosiers are massive 20.5-point favorites with the total set at 50. Indiana is a -1800 money line favorite (risk $1,800 to win $100), while Northwestern is a +1050 underdog (risk $100 to win $1,050).



Northwestern is 2-0, coming off a 41-7 win over Colorado in which quarterback Aidan Chiles threw for 241 yards and 3 touchdowns on 17-of-22 passing, giving him seven total touchdowns (four passing, three rushing) through two games.



No. 4 Indiana is 3-0 and still riding the momentum of last season's perfect 16-0 national championship run, though the Hoosiers have moved on from Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. TCU transfer Josh Hoover has stepped in and been efficient, going 18 of 24 for 273 yards and 2 touchdowns with no turnovers in a 38-0 shutout of Western Kentucky last week. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and bet $20, get $350 in FanCash:

Clemson vs. Cal betting preview

Clemson visits California Memorial Stadium to face Cal at 10:30 p.m. ET, and the Tigers are 1.5 point favorites with the total set at 51. Clemson is a -120 favorite on the money line, with Cal at +100, reflecting just how tight oddsmakers view this game.



Clemson is 2-1 after a 28-20 win over North Carolina last week, its first game with true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds under center after replacement starter Christopher Vizzina went down with an elbow injury; Reynolds went 20 of 29 for 215 yards with a touchdown and an interception, adding 26 rushing yards, and is just the ninth true freshman to start at quarterback for Clemson since 1972. Friday will be his first career road start.



Cal is 2-1 and playing its best football of the season, riding a 49-7 win over Wagner in which quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw for a career-high 413 yards and 3 touchdowns on 27-of-33 passing as the Golden Bears piled up 626 total yards of offense. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and bet $20, get $350 in FanCash:

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