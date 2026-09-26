The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code unlocks up to $350 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. No. 1 Texas visits No. 14 Tennessee at noon ET, with the Longhorns favored by 5.5 and the total at 55.5. No. 4 Ole Miss visits No. 21 Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the Gators favored by 3.5 and the total at 58.5. South Carolina visits No. 10 Alabama at 7 p.m. ET, with the Crimson Tide favored by 12.5 and the total at 53.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

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Texas vs. Tennessee betting preview

No. 1 Texas visits Neyland Stadium to face No. 14 Tennessee at noon ET, and the Longhorns are 5.5-point favorites with the total at 55.5. Texas is a -217 money line favorite (risk $217 to win $100), while Tennessee is a +180 underdog (risk $100 to win $180).

Texas is 3-0, riding the momentum of a stunning 24-23 comeback over then-No. 1 Ohio State on Sept. 12, in which the Longhorns erased a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit, before a 30-6 win over UTSA last week in which quarterback Arch Manning threw two early touchdown passes to Cam Coleman. Manning has thrown for 661 yards with 7 touchdowns and 2 interceptions this season.

Tennessee is also 3-0 behind true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon, who has thrown for 552 yards and 6 touchdowns without an interception through three games as the Volunteers have outscored Furman, Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State by a combined 143-42.

Saturday is Tennessee's SEC opener and its first meeting with Texas since the 1969 Cotton Bowl. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and bet $20, get $350 in FanCash:

Ole Miss vs. Florida betting preview

No. 4 Ole Miss visits Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to face No. 21 Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Gators are 3.5-point favorites with the total at 58.5. Florida is a -155 money line favorite (risk $155 to win $100), while Ole Miss is a +130 underdog (risk $100 to win $130).

Ole Miss is 3-0, coming off a 32-24 win over LSU behind Heisman-contender quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who has thrown for 968 total yards and 9 touchdowns against 2 interceptions through three games and has thrown a touchdown pass in 16 consecutive games.

Florida is also 3-0 and ranked for the first time since the start of last season, after beating Auburn 44-39 last week behind quarterback Aaron Philo, who is completing 73% of his passes with 6 touchdowns this season. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and bet $20, get $350 in FanCash:

South Carolina vs. Alabama betting preview

South Carolina visits Bryant-Denny Stadium to face No. 10 Alabama at 7 p.m. ET, and the Crimson Tide are 12.5-point favorites with the total at 53.5. Alabama is a -500 money line favorite (risk $500 to win $100), while South Carolina is a +379 underdog (risk $100 to win $379).

Alabama is 3-0, overcoming a 15-point deficit last week to beat Florida State 50-36 behind quarterback Keelon Russell, who threw for 320 yards and 3 touchdowns and added a rushing score. Russell has 764 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions on the season while completing 68.7% of his throws.

South Carolina is 2-1 after a 41-34 home loss to Mississippi State in its SEC opener, and quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who has 648 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions passing, to go with 172 rushing yards this season, is making his third career start against Alabama after losing to the Crimson Tide in both 2024 and 2025. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and bet $20, get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.