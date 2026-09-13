The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. NFL Week 1 continues with the Cowboys visiting the Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET in Sunday Night Football, with the Cowboys favored by three. The over/under for total points scored in Cowboys vs. Giants is 47.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Cowboys vs. Giants betting preview

Dallas visits MetLife Stadium to face the Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET in the Sunday night finale, and the Cowboys are 3-point favorites with the total set at 47.5. Dallas is a -167 money line favorite (risk $167 to win $100), while the Giants are a +140 underdog (risk $100 to win $140). The teams also split last year's series in dramatic fashion, with Dallas winning 40-37 in overtime before the Giants took the finale 34-17. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.