The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. NFL Week 1 continues with a full Sunday slate, Chicago visits Carolina at 1 p.m. ET, with the Bears favored by three, Green Bay visits Minnesota at 4:25 p.m. ET, with the Vikings favored by 1.5, and Dallas visits the Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET in Sunday Night Football, with the Cowboys favored by three. The over/under for total points scored in Cowboys vs. Giants is 47.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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Bears vs. Panthers betting preview

Chicago visits Bank of America Stadium to face Carolina at 1 p.m. ET, and the Bears are 3-point favorites with the total set at 47. Chicago is a -163 money line favorite (risk $163 to win $100), while Carolina is a +138 underdog (risk $100 to win $138). Both teams are defending division champions: Ben Johnson led the Bears to an 11-6 record and an NFC North title in his first season, beating the Packers in the wild card round before falling to the Rams in overtime, while Dave Canales and Bryce Young got Carolina to 8-8 and its first NFC South title in a decade. Carolina will be without outside linebacker Patrick Jones II (back), but both starting quarterbacks are expected to play. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Packers vs. Vikings betting preview

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know that Green Bay visits U.S. Bank Stadium to face Minnesota at 4:25 p.m. ET, and the Vikings are 1.5-point favorites with the total set at 46.5. Minnesota is a -130 money line favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while Green Bay is a +110 underdog (risk $100 to win $110). The teams split last year's season series, with the Packers winning 23-6 in November before the Vikings answered with a 16-3 win in the regular-season finale. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Cowboys vs. Giants betting preview

Dallas visits MetLife Stadium to face the Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET in the Sunday night finale, and the Cowboys are 3-point favorites with the total set at 47.5. Dallas is a -167 money line favorite (risk $167 to win $100), while the Giants are a +140 underdog (risk $100 to win $140). The teams also split last year's series in dramatic fashion, with Dallas winning 40-37 in overtime before the Giants took the finale 34-17. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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