The Week 3 NFL schedule kicks off with Packers vs. Falcons on Thursday Night Football, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which unlocks up to $350 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. Green Bay is a 4.5-point favorite in the Packers vs. Falcons odds, while the over/under is 43. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

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Packers vs. Falcons betting preview

Green Bay will play its first game at Lambeau Field this season in primetime on Thursday night after opening the campaign with road games against the Vikings and Jets. The Packers lost to the Vikings by 17 points before erasing a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit in an overtime win against the Jets. Quarterback Jordan Love has completed just 52.1% of his passes for 532 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

The Falcons are off to a 0-2 start after losing at Pittsburgh in Week 1 and at home against Carolina in Week 2. The Panthers cruised to a 34-3 win, as Falcons quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Jack Strand combined to complete 18 of 32 passes for 145 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. Green Bay is a 4.5-point home favorite in the Packers vs. Falcons odds, while the over/under is 43. Bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash here:

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