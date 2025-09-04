The wait is over, and the 2025 NFL season officially begins on Thursday with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game. The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is one of the top offers on the market, as new users can get $100 in FanCash and up to $100 in back in FanCash every football gameday when online sports betting on Eagles vs. Cowboys on Thursday. Claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

With the Game Day Guarantee, just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a $1+ football cash wager with odds of +300 or longer on any Game Day. If your wager settles as a loss, you'll receive FanCash equal to your losing stake, up to $100 FanCash per Game Day. In addition, new users can take advantage of a secondary welcome offer. By opting in and placing a $10+ wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up, you'll receive $100 in FanCash.

Week 1 NFL betting preview

Cowboys vs. Eagles, Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET

The Eagles opened as 7.5-point favorites, and the line dropped as low as 6.5 points in the weeks leading up to Eagles vs. Cowboys in the first game of the 2025 NFL season, but now that the Cowboys traded star defensive end Micah Parsons, Philadelphia is favored by 8 points in the latest Cowboys vs. Eagles odds. The over/under is set at 47.5 points. The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles have the privilege of hosting the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game and since 2001, defending Super Bowl champions are 19-5 straight-up and 14-7-3 against the spread in their ensuing season openers.

Philadelphia has been a strong starter under head coach Nick Sirianni, going 4-0 (3-1 ATS) in season openers as the Eagles head coach enters his fifth season in his position. The Eagles are also 14-3 overall (1-6 ATS) since 2008 in their season openers. Meanwhile, Dallas is 2-3 over its last five season openers, but the Cowboys did defeat the Browns, 33-17, last year and the Giants, 40-0, two years ago in their openers.

NFL Kickoff Game player props, team props, profit boosts

Fanatics Sportsbook offers nearly every player prop and team prop you can think of for the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game. Many sports bettors enjoy taking an over/under on a player's yards, betting on an anytime touchdown or building a same-game parlay to spice up the action.

Saquon Barkley, who led the NFL with 2,005 rushing yards last season, has a rushing yards over/under set 95.5 yards. Fanatics Sportsbook is also offering a profit boost for Barkley to score a touchdown, boosting his odds to +100.

The Cowboys are expected to be a pass-heavy team this season, putting Dallas RB1 Javonte Williams' over/under for rushing yards significantly lower at 35.5 yards. Both Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts have plus-money odds to throw multiple touchdowns, with Prescott at +115 odds and Hurts at +120 odds as Eagles vs. Cowboys player prop options.

Sunday NFL betting

Although many NFL bettors will have their attention wrapped around Cowboys vs. Eagles on Thursday, it's also a chance to get ahead on some lines that may move later in the week on the 13-game Sunday NFL slate. The Bengals vs. Browns line has already moved down with the Bengals favored by 5 points after being a 6-point favorite the last few days. Joe Flacco starting for Cleveland provides a veteran presence, and with the Bengals 1-4 in Week 1 games with Joe Burrow as a starter, there may be apprehension in laying so many points on Cincinnati in the opener.

The Colts vs. Dolphins matchup has also moved toward the Dolphins' favor over the course of the week. Indianapolis was favored by as many as 2.5 points at home in the latest Week 1 NFL odds, but the Colts are current 0.5-point favorites with both teams having -110 odds on the money line. Daniel Jones makes his Colts debut at quarterback against the Dolphins, who are expected to have star running back De'Von Achane healthy to play.

