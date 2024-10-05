Unlock your path to Fanatics’ unique welcome bonus with a bet on any Week 6 college football game

Fanatics Sportsbook is offering new customers the opportunity to claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets ahead of Week 6 action in college football.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

No promo code is required to claim the offer. To claim this Fanatics Sportsbook promo, simply sign up, deposit into your new account and place your first cash wager. Win or lose, you’ll get the ball rolling on this special welcome promotion.

Want to learn more? We cover all you need to know below.

Explaining the Fanatics promo

New customers can grab up to $1,000 in bonus bets thanks to Fanatics Sportsbook. To earn the highest possible amount of bonus bets, users would wager $100 for 10 consecutive days. Win or lose, Fanatics will issue a daily matching bonus of equal value. Each qualifying bet must have -200 odds or longer.

Want to bet $100 on Georgia to cover as a 24-point favorite against Auburn? No matter who covers the spread, you’ll get a $100 bet in return. That makes this one of the most unique promos on the market.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and must be used within seven days of receipt. Additionally, the initial stake is not included in any potential returns.

Bettors must be at least 21 years old and physically present in one of the following locations to be eligible for this sportsbook promo: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia or West Virginia.

How to claim the Fanatics promo

It takes only a few minutes to sign up for Fanatics, and first-time customers can pave the way to $1,000 in bonus bets from one of the leading sportsbooks. Follow these steps to get started:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account. Enter a valid email address before verifying your personal information.

Make your first deposit

Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more, on a bet with -200 odds or longer. Straight bets, parlays and same-game parlays are all eligible.

Win or lose, get a matching bonus bet up to $100 within 72 hours

You are automatically eligible for the bonus match on your first day, but must opt-in on days 2-10. Skipping a day will forfeit any potential bonuses for that day, so you may want to keep that in mind. Bonus bets generally arrive within 72 hours.

What can you bet on

There’s no shortage of options for customers looking to bet on college football. Saturday is packed with intriguing conference games.

In the SEC, No. 5 Georgia looks to bounce back when it hosts Auburn (3:30 p.m. ET). Last Saturday’s 41-34 loss to Alabama halted the Bulldogs’ regular-season win streak at 42 games and dropped three spots in the AP Top 25 poll.

Carson Beck threw for a career-high 439 yards and three touchdowns but was also intercepted three times and lost a fumble.

Despite the loss, oddsmakers expect the Bulldogs (-24) to roll over 2-3 Auburn. Keep in mind, Georgia has won 26 straight games at Dooley Field.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Auburn +1300 +24 (-110) O 54 (-110) Georgia -2500 -24 (-110) U 54 (-110)

Turning our attention to the Big Ten, No. 10 Michigan visits Washington in a rematch of last year’s national championship game (7:30 p.m. ET). Despite owning the better resume, the Wolverines (4-1) are listed as 3-point underdogs and +120 on the moneyline.

Washington (3-2) will be tasked with slowing down running back Kalel Mullings, who has three straight games with at least 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

The Huskies rank 10th in FBS in both total defense (249.8 yards/game) and average points allowed (12.4).

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Michigan +120 +3 (-110) O 41 (-110) Washington -145 -3 (-110) U 41 (-110)

Fanatics at a glance

Fanatics may be relatively new to the betting industry, but early reviews are mostly positive. The sportsbook’s unique loyalty and rewards program is among the biggest draws.

Users can earn up to 10% from every cash bet as “FanCash.” These are essentially digital points that can be redeemed for fan apparel (jerseys, hats, T-shirts, etc.), autographs and more at an affiliated site such as NFL Shop. The percentage earned from each wager depends on the odds of the bet. In other words, the higher the odds, the higher the FanCash.

The sportsbook generally doesn’t offer a ton of daily promos, though it is giving customers the chance to win tickets to the WNBA Finals. Customers who bet $25 on the WNBA from Sept. 30-Oct. 6 (minimum -500 odds) will be entered into a surprise drawing.

Where Fanatics also differentiates itself is its welcome promo, in which bettors can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets. While other sportsbooks offer similarly large one-time amounts, this offer is spread out over 10 days.