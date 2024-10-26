Fanatics’ latest welcome offer can be claimed by betting on college football this weekend

Week 9 in college football is almost here, and Fanatics Sportsbook is gearing up for kickoff with a bet-and-get welcome offer up to $1,000.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Saturday alone features five matchups between teams ranked in the AP Top 25 poll, starting with No. 12 Notre Dame against No. 24 Navy at noon ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

New Fanatics customers can get in on the action with a bet as small as $1.

Read on to learn more about this exclusive promotion from one of the industry’s top sportsbooks.

Explaining the Fanatics promo

New Fanatics customers are eligible to collect up to $1,000 in bonus bets. What makes this Fanatics Sportsbook promo unique is that it’s spread out across the first 10 days following sign-up.

Users can bet up to $100 on the first daily wager (minimum -500 odds). If the qualifying wager loses, Fanatics will send a matching bonus bet within 72 hours. Straight bets, parlays and same-game parlays are all eligible.

In order to maximize this sportsbook promo, one would wager $100 for 10 consecutive days. That amount may seem high to many users, so a bet as low as $1 would also work.

Want to place a $10 bet? If it loses, Fanatics will issue a $10 bonus. How about $20? The same rules apply.

Any sport will trigger this bonus. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be combined with other promotions. They must be used within seven days to avoid expiration.

Notably, a different welcome offer is available for Fanatics Sportsbook customers in New York: bet $5 to get $50 in bonus bets.

To be eligible for either of these promos, users must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the Fanatics promo

Want to bet on college football? No promo code is required to activate this offer from Fanatics. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to get started:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook. New users are required to supply a valid email address and verify their personal information (e.g. location and last four digits of Social Security number)

Agree to Fanatics Sportsbook’s terms and conditions

Make first cash deposit

Place a qualifying wager between $1 to $100 (-500 odds or longer)

Receive a matching bonus if the wager loses, up to $100 Again, bonus bets are issued only in the event of a loss. These hold no cash value and are valid for seven days. What can one bet on?

Betting on any sport, including college football, will unlock this promotion. Most of the country’s top teams are in action in Week 9 as the race for the postseason heats up.

At noon ET Saturday, No. 13 Indiana will look to improve to 8-0 when it hosts Washington (4-3). The Hoosiers — picked to finish 17th in the 18-team Big Ten Conference — are one of the biggest surprises in the sport, and another win will move them a step closer to an appearance in the expanded College Football Playoff in Curt Cignetti’s first season as head coach.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Washington +200 +6.5 (-110) O 53.5 (-110) Indiana -250 -6.5 (-110) U 53.5 (-110)

Later Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET), Oregon, the newly minted No. 1 team in the AP poll, hosts No. 20 Illinois. The Ducks hammered Purdue 35-0 last week to move to 7-0. Dillon Gabriel threw for 290 yards and a pair of touchdowns, bolstering his case for the Heisman Trophy.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini are 6-1 but enter as 21.5-point underdogs and +1050 on the moneyline at Fanatics. Bret Bielema’s team has already knocked off three ranked opponents (Kansas, Nebraska, Michigan), though none are as formidable as the Ducks.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Illinois +1050 +21.5 (-115) O 54.5 (-110) Oregon -1800 -21.5 (-105) U 54.5 (-110)

Fanatics at a glance

Fanatics has one of the industry’s most comprehensive rewards programs, allowing customers to collect points called “FanCash.” These are essentially digital points that can be redeemed for fan apparel (jerseys, hats, T-shirts, etc.), autographs, and more at an affiliated site such as NFL Shop or NBA Store. Customers can earn up to 10% from every cash bet.

Where Fanatics also differentiates itself is its welcome promo: up to $1,000 in bonus bets. While other sportsbook promos offer similarly large one-time amounts, Fanatics’ offer runs over a 10-day period.

It takes a matter of minutes to sign up for Fanatics. There are various ways to deposit or withdraw funds, including PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay and online bank transfers.