New users to Fanatics Sportsbook can bet on MNF and get 10 days of no sweat bets, with up to $1,000 in bonus bets possible

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 9 of the NFL season concludes with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hitting the road to face the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET

The best Fanatics Sportsbook promo for tonight gets new users up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets over the next 10 days. Beginning with Monday Night Football, new users get up to $100 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses each day over the next 10 days. That’s a maximum value of $1,000 in no-sweat bets.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

New users at Fanatics Sportsbook can activate this welcome offer by clicking CLAIM BONUS in the banner above and deposit at least $10. The minimum odds requirement to activate the offer each day is -500 or longer. For NFL betting tonight, a wager on either team’s money line would work. The Chiefs are heavy -450 favorites, while the Bucs are +350 underdogs.

If the first bet loses, the user will receive a bonus bet back equal to the amount of the first bet, up to $100. This applies for the first 10 days the account is open for a maximum value of $1,000 in no-sweat bets. Any bonus bets expire after seven days.

Note: Bonus bets are not quite the same as real-money wagers. The amount of the bonus bet may not be withdrawn, and if a bet using bonus bets wins, only the profits will be received, and not the amount of the bonus bet.

For example, if one wagers a $100 bonus bet on a +100 side and it wins, the user would receive $100, not $200.

New customers must be at least 21-years-old and in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Only a few steps are required to sign up for this Fanatics Sportsbook promo, one of the industry’s top sportsbook welcome offers:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. Fanatics Sportsbook does not have a website, only an app.

Register for a new account at Fanatics Sportsbook, then create a username and password.

ID verification is required by supplying the last four digits of the user’s social security number.

Location verification is also required, so permit the app to check location.

Make a first deposit of at least $10.

Place a first bet of at least $1 on any market at -500 odds or longer.

Earn a bonus bet if the first bet loses, equal to whatever was wagered, for a maximum of $100 in bonuses.

The last step repeats for 10 days, earning a maximum of $1,000 in no-sweat bets.

Note: In order to get started on the first day with Fanatics Sportsbook, users are automatically eligible for this promo. But on days 2-10 they need to manually opt in in order to participate.

What can you bet on?

One can bet on sports of any kind on today’s schedule, but NFL Monday Night Football features Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs looking to remain unbeaten when they host the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay is a 9-point underdog on the road, with quarterback Baker Mayfield missing his top-two wide receivers. Both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are out with injuries. Defensive tackle Greg Gaines is also out. Receiver Sterling Shepard, defensive back Tykee Smith, running back Bucky Irving, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and receiver Jalen McMillan are all questionable on the injury report. Their statuses will be known when inactives come out 90 minutes before kickoff.

The Chiefs have already ruled out receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, safety Nazeeh Johnson, defensive end Michael Danna and rookie tight end Jared Wiley.

The over/under for this game is 46 points.

Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance

Fanatics regularly has promotions available to users well after taking advantage of the original promo code and welcome bonus. Fanatics is among the best sportsbooks in offering promos to all users. After logging in, users will find a PROMOS button in the top-left corner on the home screen of the app.

In there, odds boost tokens can sometimes be found, for both straight bets and same-game parlays.